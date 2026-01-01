Arms and large cache of explosives seized in Manipur’s Kakching

Security forces in Manipur’s Kakching district on December 31 recovered six firearms and a substantial cache of explosives and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation, officials said.

“Six firearms and a large cache of explosives were recovered in Manipur’s Kakching district,” police said.

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The haul included an M-16 rifle, an SLR, a single-barrel gun, two single-barrel bolt-action rifles and a 7.65 mm pistol, police said. The explosives seized comprised 10 grenades, four detonators, two arm rings, an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing around 3 kg, an explosive shell, a 51 mm mortar bomb, six tear smoke shells and 71 live rounds of ammunition.

A quadcopter drone with accessories was also found at the site in the Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of the district. Authorities said searches are continuing in fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts as part of ongoing security operations aimed at curbing illegal arms storage and improving public safety.