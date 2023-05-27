The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Pande will visit Manipur on 27 and 28 May 2023.

The COAS will visit various locations where he will interact with the local formation commanders and obtain a first-hand account of the situation obtained on the ground. He will also interact with the troops.

On 28 May 2023, he will meet Anusuiya Uikey, Hon'ble Governor of Manipur, N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister and Kuldiep Singh, the Chief Security Advisor of Manipur, to discuss and deliberate on the current situation and future trajectory, in order to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Owing to the internal security situation in Manipur, the State Administration requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on 03 May 2023.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Army intensifies intelligence-based operation to apprehend armed personnel

As an immediate response, Army and Assam Rifles deployed 135 columns to diffuse the situation by carrying out active domination of sensitive and fringe areas.

Approximately 35,000 civilians were evacuated to safe zones and immediate relief and humanitarian aid was provisioned to displaced civilians by the Army and Assam Rifles.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence, Army and Assam Rifles have launched large-scale combing operations in vulnerable flash points as also the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.

Continuing with operations, Army and Assam Rifles have launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang commencing the wee hours of 27 May in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.