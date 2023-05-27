In the aftermath of the recent spurt in violence, Army and Assam Rifles have launched large-scale combing operations in vulnerable flash points as also the higher reaches surrounding Imphal Valley.

Continuing with operations, Army and Assam Rifles have launched multiple search operations in areas of Kangchuk, Motbung, Saikul, Pukhao and Sagolmang commencing the wee hours of 27 May in Manipur to track down any armed insurgents operating in these areas.

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These operations are part of the overall ongoing efforts of the Army and Assam Rifles to restore peace & normalcy in the State of Manipur. Army Columns are using the latest technology weapons, equipment & other Force Multipliers while operating in the forested mountainous areas

Relentless actions by Army and Assam Rifles last night also resulted in the successful prevention of loss of life in one village each in Churachandpur and Imphal East District.