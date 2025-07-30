Army chief Upendra Dwivedi reviews security in Manipur

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi undertook a day-long visit to Manipur on Wednesday to assess the prevailing security situation and review the operational readiness of Assam Rifles and Indian Army units deployed in the state.

The visit reaffirmed the Army’s firm commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and developmental progress in the conflict-affected region.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was briefed on ground realities and ongoing operations aimed at restoring normalcy. He inspected the preparedness of troops and commended their professionalism, resilience, and dedication in managing complex challenges on the ground.



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The Army Chief also called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The two discussed the broader security environment and collaborative efforts between the armed forces and civil administration to foster lasting peace and development across the state.

Highlighting the significance of cultural integration and military pride, General Dwivedi is also scheduled to attend a match of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup at Imphal’s Khuman Lampak Stadium.

The tournament’s return to Imphal after a two-year hiatus will be marked by a vibrant opening ceremony featuring traditional cultural performances and military displays, celebrating Manipur’s rich heritage and the legacy of the Indian Armed Forces.