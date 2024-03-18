The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) has issued a strong condemnation following the hurling of a hand grenade at the residence of FOCS president Thoidingjam Manihar in Kongba Kshetri Leikai, Ucheckon Road, Imphal, around 9 pm yesterday.

During a press conference held in Kakwa Boiroi Makhong, FOCS vice president BM Yaima Shah addressed the media and highlighted the significant role played by President Thoidingjam Manihar during these tumultuous times. Shah stated, “In the ongoing violence perpetrated by narco-terrorists since May 3, 2023, Manihar has been leading FOCS and collaborating with various organizations dedicated to the welfare of the people.”

Shah further emphasized that the attack on Manihar's residence is not just an isolated incident but is symbolic of the larger threat faced by the citizens of Manipur. “FOCS has been actively working towards the betterment of the community and advocating for peace amid the escalating violence,” he said.

In a strong appeal to the perpetrators, Shah urged them to come forward and provide a clear explanation via media and press regarding the motives behind the grenade attack. He stressed the importance of accountability and justice, stating that such acts of violence cannot be tolerated in a society striving for peace and harmony.

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