The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested Jnana Ranjan Das, AFS, DFO, Social Forestry, Golaghat, after he accepted a bribe of Rs 30,000 at his official residence in Golaghat.

The bribe was taken to avoid cancelling a work order, according to the complainant.

In a related incident, Gopal Deka, Forest Beat Officer, Gabhoru Beat, Sonitpur district, was also arrested for accepting a bribe from the complainant in his office to allow the unhindered movement of vehicles carrying forest products.



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Earlier this month, Regional Forest officer Iqbal Ahmed was apprehended in an anti-corruption operation in Jorhat, Assam. Ahmed was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 30,000, marking a decisive move against alleged malpractice within the forest department.

The arrest came after numerous complaints had been lodged against Ahmed in the past.

The anti-corruption net tightened around Ahmed as evidence of his alleged involvement in corrupt activities surfaced, leading to the undercover operation that ultimately led to his arrest.

The successful operation was conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team, highlighting the concerted efforts to root out corruption and uphold transparency in government departments.