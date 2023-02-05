Assam Rifles on February 5 said it has apprehended one cadre of the proscribed group SOREPA in Manipur's Imphal district.

The cadre was arrested after the Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles along with the police conducted a joint operation.

''Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles on 03 Feb 2023, in a joint operation with Police, apprehended one active cadre of proscribed group SOREPA from Ahallup Thongkhong, Imphal East District, Manipur,'' The Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ONE INSURGENT OF SOREPA IN MANIPUR

Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles on 03 Feb 2023, in a joint operation with Police, apprehended one active cadre of proscribed group SOREPA from Ahallup Thongkhong, Imphal East District, Manipur.@HMOIndia @ANI pic.twitter.com/wjUP6IW3Qm — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 5, 2023

Besides this, the 42nd of Assam Rifles along with a team of Champhai Police recovered 119 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 59 lakh from a vehicle while conducting random checking in a joint operation on February 5.

While conducting a random check at the outskirts of Mulakawi village in the Champhai district of Mizoram, the Joint team recovered the heroin.

The contraband was recovered from the possession of a person named Vanlalchama of Khamrang village, Kolasib district, the driver of the vehicle plying from Zokhathar to Champhai.

On January 30, the Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), had recovered 740 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 18.5 Lakh in the general area Chhungte, Champhai, and apprehended seven individuals on 30 January 2023.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Police Department, Champhai based on specific information.

Approximate cost of the recovered areca nuts Rs 18.5 lakh.

The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Customs department, Champhai on 31 January 2023 for further legal proceedings.

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