Slamming the Assam Rifles for 'defaming' the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), the separatist insurgent group of Manipur has released a press statement saying that Assam Rifles is carrying out fabricated propaganda against the UNLF.

"The media statement of Assam Rifles regarding the arrestees of 2 United National Liberation Front (UNLF) members in a joint operation of Keithelmanbi Battalion of Assam Rifles and Thoubal Police on 30 August 2022 is propaganda of Assam Rifles to slander the reputation of UNLF," mentioned the press statement by UNLF.

The statement stated that “the claim, arrested UNLF members (1) MPA Ser.No.2494/46 Pte. Sagolsem Machaton @ Priyobarta of Langathel Kangjeibung Leikai (2) MPA Ser.No. 2503/47 Pte. Maibam Taibanglemba @ Roky of Tekcham Khunou are deserters who had deserted from MPA 242Bn on 26 August 2022.”

It further added that “mentioning arrested deserters as active members of UNLF is a tawdry attempt of Assam Rifles to claim their fabricated achievement.”

“Above that, referring to UNLF as UNLF(P) is another strive to slander the reputation of UNLF, but the such act can never subdue either UNLF or the struggle of UNLF’s national liberation movement. And further, UNLF appeals to the people to stay vigilant against such tawdry and fabricated propaganda of Assam Rifles,” the release further added.

Also read: Manipur: 2 active insurgents of UNLF(P), PLA arrested from Imphal & Thoubal