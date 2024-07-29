The Assam Rifles successfully conducted a rigorous five-day National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp from July 15 to 19, 2024, culminating in a final examination on July 28 at Kadamtala in Jiribam district. This extensive training initiative aimed to equip cadets with essential skills and knowledge in various critical areas.

The camp provided comprehensive training on infantry weapons, cyber security, hygiene, and sanitation, supplemented by mock tests to prepare the cadets for the final evaluation. The ten participating cadets, comprising six boys and four girls, displayed notable enthusiasm and dedication throughout the program.

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Designed to cover all crucial aspects of NCC training, the camp ensured the cadets were thoroughly prepared for the final examination. By organizing such initiatives, Assam Rifles reinforces its commitment to youth development, fostering a stronger connection with the local community and preparing young cadets for future challenges.