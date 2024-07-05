The Assam Rifles have initiated Operation Jal Rahat II, on July 3, to reinforce riverbanks and prevent the inundation of residential areas to mitigate floods in Manipur.

The Assam Rifles' troops have been active in Singjamei, Imphal East, rescuing people trapped by rising waters and offering critical medical assistance to those in need. On the sidelines, the troops have been reinforcing riverbanks to curb the spread of floodwaters in both Imphal West and East districts, aiming to protect vulnerable communities from further harm.

To enhance coordination and response efforts, Flood Control Rooms have been activated at Keithelmanbi and Chingmeirong.

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These control rooms are serving as hubs for managing rescue operations, distributing aid, and monitoring flood conditions in real-time.

As per Assam Rifles, Operation Jal Rahat II is committed to safeguarding the lives and well-being of Manipur’s residents amid the ongoing monsoon crisis.

The operation has already seen significant efforts to rescue flood-stranded individuals and provide essential medical aid.