Assam Rifles recover illicit liquor in Manipur’s Tamenglong

Assam Rifles troops recovered a large consignment of illicit liquor during an area domination patrol in Tamei, Tamenglong district of Manipur, officials said on Thursday.

The patrol team noticed a suspicious stack and, upon inspection, recovered 144 bottles of country-made liquor.

The seized items were handed over to Tamei Police Station for further investigation and legal action.

In a separate operation on August 20, Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in Champhai district of Mizoram.



Also Read: Manipur: KCP (Taibanganba) cadre arrested in Imphal for extortion activities', arms seized

Acting on intelligence inputs, multiple Quick Reaction Teams were deployed in the Salkhumpai area, leading to the seizure of a Heckler and Koch C3 assault rifle, grenades, ammunition, and other explosives. The items were handed over to the Dungtlang police.

Earlier, on August 18, Assam Rifles intercepted 6.86 kg (70,700 tablets) of methamphetamine worth about ₹21 crore near Zokhawthar in Mizoram. The narcotics were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Aizawl.

Officials said the series of recoveries highlights the Assam Rifles’ continued efforts against smuggling, illegal arms movement, and narcotics trade in the Northeast.