Assam Rifles and Kohima Police have foiled a smuggling bid and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition heading to violence-hit Manipur.

As per an official statement from Defence PRO, the arms were recovered in a joint special operation in the Kohima city of Nagaland.

The recovered items include two pistols and other ammunition.

''Two pistols, four magazines, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores were recovered,'' the statement added.

The operation was carried out by Assam Rifles and Kohima Police on the basis of a tip-off on June 26 at 2 AM.

''Assam Rifles spotted a passenger vehicle and kept it under surveillance. At 6 AM, the teams jointly searched the vehicle. A total of 11,00 arms, 13,702 ammunition, and 250 bombs of different kinds have been recovered so far.,'' the statement read further.

Manipur has been witnessing violence over the last 52 days and over 100 people have been killed so far.

An all-party meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah was held on Sunday to take steps to restore peace back in the BJP BJP-ruled state.

Also read: Arms used in Manipur violence allegedly smuggled through Myanmar, reveals intelligence sources