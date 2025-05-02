A 27-year-old Jharkhand resident working in Manipur’s Noney district was rescued by Assam Rifles after being abducted from Ghatao village on April 30.

Acting swiftly on inputs, Assam Rifles coordinated with local leaders and civil society organisations, ensuring the victim’s safe release.

The operation highlights the security forces’ continued commitment to safeguarding civilians and maintaining peace across communities.



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