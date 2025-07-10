Assam Rifles seize Rs 15 lakh worth of illicit liquor in Jiribam district, Manipur

In a major crackdown on illegal liquor trade, Assam Rifles seized 1,800 cases of country-made liquor worth approximately Rs 15 lakh during an operation in Leinangpokpi, Jiribam District, Manipur on July 9.

Two individuals involved in the illicit activity were also apprehended during the raid.

The operation marks a significant step in curbing the underground liquor economy, which poses risks to public health and safety. The swift and decisive action by the paramilitary force reflects its continued commitment to enforcing law and order in sensitive border areas of the Northeast.



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Assam Rifles officials stated that the operation was part of their broader effort to dismantle illegal networks, ensure community well-being, and support local law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and security across the region.

This seizure highlights Assam Rifles' proactive role in addressing criminal activities and safeguarding communities from the socio-economic consequences of such illegal trade.