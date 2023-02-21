Assam Rifles on February 21 said it has seized 20 kilograms of opium worth Rs 6 crore in Manipur Chandel district.

The contraband was seized by the Sajik Tampak Battalion of Assam Rifles in Songkhom Village of the Chandel district.

''ASSAM RIFLES FOILS SMUGGLING OF CONTRABAND ITEMS IN MANIPUR

Sajik Tampak Battalion of Assam Rifles on 18 Feb 2023, foiled Opium smuggling in Songkhom Village, Chandel District, Manipur. A total of 20 kilograms of Opium worth 6 crore indian currency was seized,'' the Assam Rifles tweeted.

ASSAM RIFLES FOILS SMUGGLING OF CONTRABAND ITEMS IN MANIPUR

Sajik Tampak Battalion of Assam Rifles on 18 Feb 2023, foiled Opium smuggling in Songkhom Village, Chandel District, Manipur. A total of 20 kilograms of Opium worth 6 crore indian currency was seized.@HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/gPkrKIralL — The Assam Rifles (@official_dgar) February 21, 2023

On February 9, the security force had foiled cross-border smuggling of brown sugar drugs at Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district.

During routine checking at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi, troops of the Tengnoupal Battalion recovered 22 packets of brown sugar, weighing 813 grams, that were being smuggled by a female commuter.

The drugs were concealed inside popcorn packets their market is around to be worth Rs 1.62 crore.

Later, the seized Narcotics along with the drug peddler were handed over to Moreh Police for further investigation.

Additionally, on February 8, the security forces had foiled another such smuggling bid and recovered contraband drugs valued at Rs 6 crore during a checking operation along with the arrest of a drug smuggler in Manipur's Chandel district.

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