A major clash erupted between the villagers of K Songjang village near Churachandpur and cops on February 20, after a team of officials reached the site for eviction.



The eviction campaign was reportedly carried out in K Songjang village, which is located along Old Cachar Road, approximately 30 kilometers from the headquarters of Bishnupur district.



The eviction team by ADGP L Kailun and IGP Themthing Muivah was stood up to by the residents who went against the ousting drive.



A few of the protesting villagers were minorly injured when they clashed with the police.

The eviction drive was carried out despite strong opposition from the villagers. The village church was one of twelve buildings destroyed.



One Paominlun from K Songjang village made a comment regarding the incident, stating that the concerned authorities have informed them that settling along the highway is against the law.



He enquired, "Under which provision or article of the Indian Constitution is it illegal to settle along the highway?"



Paominlun alleged and questioned the rationality behind discreetly carrying out the eviction drive, without any prior information or intimidation to the villagers. The Noney DFO staff came to the village on February 19 and warned them that an eviction drive would be conducted. They also threatened the villagers to keep the information a secret.



He further stated, "We have pleaded to the authority concerned not to conduct the eviction on humanitarian grounds, but was blatantly ignored." He added that school-age children returning home in the afternoon were seen crying profusely after seeing their homes reduced to rubble.



According to reports, the villagers protested by remaining at the demolished homes and refusing to leave.

KSO Leimata, KSO Churachandpur, and the Kuki Khanglai Lawmpi (KKL) are among the civil society organizations that have arrived at the location to evaluate the situation.

Letzamang Haokip, a local MLA, also showed up and rushed to Imphal to meet with the chief minister to talk about the problem.

Facilities for rehabilitation have been set up for the affected villagers by KSO Leimata and KKL Leimata.



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