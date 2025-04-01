Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has strongly condemned Bangladesh’s interim government leader Md Yunus for his recent remarks on Northeast India, calling them “provocative and irresponsible.”

In a statement, Singh said, “It is apparent that Md Yunus and his interim government in Bangladesh are attempting to frame the Northeast as a strategic pawn to serve their geopolitical ambitions. Such provocative and irresponsible statements are unbecoming of a leader, and I condemn his remarks in the strongest possible terms.”

Reaffirming India’s sovereignty, he asserted, “Let it be made absolutely clear—India’s unity and territorial integrity are non-negotiable and cannot be challenged by anyone. Md Yunus must exercise restraint; making reckless comments about a nation like India is not only unwise but could also lead to consequences he may come to regret.”

Singh’s remarks come amid growing tensions over statements made by Bangladesh’s interim government, with Indian leaders pushing back against any narrative that questions the Northeast’s status or India’s territorial sovereignty.



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