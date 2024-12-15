Two labourers were shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Manipur's Keirak which falls under Kakching police station. The incident took place on December 14 around 5 pm.

The deceased were identified as Sunalal Kumar (18), s/o Virender Kumar and Dasharat Kumar (17), s/o Mohan Sani - both residents of Bihar. The duo were engaged in construction work in Manipur.

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It has been reported that the incident occurred while the labourers were returning to their rented house after work along the National Highway 137(A) at Keirak Yawabung.

Meanwhile, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Soon after the firing took place, a team of Kakching police carried the two individuals to a nearby hospital, however, the doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A case has been registered with the Kakching police.