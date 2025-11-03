Biren Singh raps airlines as 45-min Imphal–Guwahati flight costs more than 3-hr Delhi trip

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has lashed out at airlines for imposing what he called “daylight robbery” through exorbitant airfares on flights to and from Imphal, at a time when the state remains cut off by road due to ongoing unrest and highway blockades.

In a post on his X handle, Singh said that for more than two and a half years, the people of Manipur have had to depend solely on air travel to reach Imphal, yet airlines continue to exploit the situation.

He pointed out that a 45-minute flight to Guwahati now costs more than a three-hour flight to Delhi, calling the pricing “unfair and unacceptable.”



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Urging Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu to take immediate action, Singh demanded that airfares to and from Imphal be rationalised in the interest of the people.

“This is nothing short of daylight robbery against passengers who have no other travel option,” he said, adding that the government must ensure airlines stop exploiting the public.