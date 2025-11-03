Manipur: Security forces destroy 30 acres of poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi

In a major anti-narcotics operation under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, security forces have successfully destroyed poppy plantations spread across 30 acres in Songlung village and the adjoining areas of Lhangjol and Waphong villages under Kangchup Police Station in Kangpokpi district on November 2.

During the operation, the forces also destroyed three farm huts, three fertiliser bags, and two sacks of salt. Two burnt Gypsy vehicles were recovered from the site.

Authorities commended the relentless efforts and dedication of the security personnel for their continued role in curbing illegal poppy cultivation and safeguarding the youth from the menace of drugs.



Also Read: Security forces recover arms in Kangpokpi; arrest four insurgents linked to PREPAK, PLA and KCP in separate operations

Meanwhile, Security forces have arrested eight militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on November 3.

All the arrests were made on Sunday, November 2.

Three active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) were arrested from Khongjom Bazar in Thoubal district, while another member of the outfit was apprehended from Pureiromba in Imphal East.