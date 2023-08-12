The National People's Party leader M Rameshwar Singh on August 12 said that effective actions like a ''surgical strike'' should be done in violence-hit Manipur as there are illegal immigrants in the state.

It is worth mentioning that NPP is an ally of the BJP in Manipur.

''It is clear from the statements made by the Home Minister that some illegal Kuki militants, immigrants are coming from across the border. I have always been saying there is external aggression involved in this. National security is also compromised,'' the NPP leader said while speaking to reporters.

He further said that it is important save not only Manipur but also the entire nation, adding, ''Some effective nation like surgical strike should be done to solve the problem for once and all''.

Singh claimed that he had requested Union Minister that some agencies are trying to build a narrative saying that all Kuki militants are in the camp now and the weapons are all with them.

''The is coming to the people of Manipur when this kind of narrative is built. From where is the fire coming? Who is firing from the other side?'' he said.

Singh's statement comes amid a row over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement that the Indian Army won't take three days to bring the situation in Manipur under control.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the comment and said the Army won't be able to do anything as the solution to the Maniour situation has come from the hearts and not from bullets.

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