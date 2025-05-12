The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in Manipur have expressed deep sorrow over the death of BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan in Jammu’s R S Pura sector on May 10.

Chingakham, hailing from Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district, was one of eight BSF personnel injured in the shelling along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir. He passed away on Sunday, May 11, making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

BJP Manipur president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi said the party was "deeply saddened by the loss" and lauded Chingakham’s bravery, calling him a proud son of Manipur. “His courage and devotion reflect the unwavering spirit and commitment of the Manipuri people,” she posted on X. “We honour his bravery and stand with his family and comrades in this time of grief. His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”



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Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra also extended heartfelt condolences. “The people of Manipur, and indeed the entire nation, are proud of his bravery and commitment. We will remember him for his supreme sacrifice for our motherland,” he stated.

The Border Security Force (BSF) also paid tribute to the fallen constable, stating, “Constable Deepak Chingakham sustained fatal injuries during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu district, on May 10, and attained martyrdom on May 11.”

A wreath-laying ceremony to honour Chingakham was scheduled to be held at the BSF’s frontier headquarters on Monday. The BSF further confirmed that another soldier, Sub-Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz, also died in the same incident.

The cross-border firing occurred amid heightened tensions following India’s launch of 'Operation Sindoor', in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.