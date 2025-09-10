BJP MLAs hold closed-door meet with Sambit Patra ahead of PM’s likely Manipur visit

At least 27 BJP MLAs convened a closed-door meeting at the party’s state headquarters on Wednesday to discuss preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur.

The meeting, which lasted nearly an hour, was attended by several senior legislators, including former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata. None of the attendees responded to media queries regarding the agenda of the meeting.

According to a post on X by BJP Manipur, “State President Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi presided over a joint organisational meeting of the party’s MP, MLAs, and state office bearers, in the presence of MP and NE States Prabhari Dr. Sambit Patra, and MP and State Prabhari Dr. Ajeet Gopchade.”



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A party functionary told PTI that the gathering focused on key issues, including the party’s strategy in the state and other significant political developments. Preparations and implications of the Prime Minister’s expected visit were also discussed.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the Coordination Committee (CORCOM) – an umbrella group of six banned militant outfits, including the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) – announced a boycott of the Prime Minister’s expected visit.

The BJP meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Manipur, as the state prepares for the PM’s visit, with security and organisational arrangements being closely coordinated by party leadership.