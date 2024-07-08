Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Assam and met flood-affected people living in relief camps while he was on his way to violence-hit Manipur. From Silchar airport, and from there, he went to Fulertal and interacted with the flood-affected people living in relief camps.

However, his visit to Manipur, didn't go quite well with the BJP. Party IT cell chief Amit Malviya criticised Rahul Gandhi and accused him of indulging in "sick tragedy tourism". He alleged that the violence in Manipur was the Congress's legacy.

"The ethnic conflict in Manipur is a legacy of the Congress party. The state has witnessed the killing of civilians, police and Army personnel for decades, while Congress was in power," he said in a post on X.

"Forget Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi, did any Congress leader, including Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was a member of Rajya Sabha from Assam, visit the strife-torn region. 'Balak Buddhi' (a grown man with a child's mind) is simply indulging in sick tragedy tourism," Malviya added.

Following his visit to Assam, Gandhi will proceed to Manipur, a state currently facing significant unrest. He is expected to visit a flood relief camp in Lakhipur and interact with the people who have taken refuge there, the spokesperson said.

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The camp lies along the route that Rahul Gandhi will take to reach Manipur's Jiribam district, according to a party spokesperson.

After visiting Jiribam, Gandhi will return to Silchar airport in Assam and then fly to Imphal to continue the next leg of his Manipur tour.