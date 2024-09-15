A bomb exploded inside the residence of Manipur Minister Khasim Vashum in Hamleikhong, Ukhrul, on Saturday night. Vashum, who serves as the Minister of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry and Transport, is a key figure in the Naga People's Front (NPF), a coalition partner with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The explosion occurred at approximately 8:40 p.m. on September 14, according to local police sources. Fortunately, the minister was not present at his residence during the time of the blast. Law enforcement authorities, including the Ukhrul police, promptly arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation.

As of the latest reports, there have been no casualties associated with the explosion. The incident has raised concerns about the security of political figures in the region, and further investigations are underway to determine the motive behind this attack.

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