A tragic incident has sparked intense protests in Kakwa, on September 14 where the stillborn baby of a woman identified as Naorem Sanjita, a 34-year-old pregnant woman who allegedly fell victim to violent protests and police action, was presented to the police.

The unrest in Kakwa and its neighboring areas began on September 10, when a student's protest sparked intense violence, with security forces and police using tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

As per sources, a tear gas shell fell in front of the house of Sanjita, who was nine months pregnant, inhaled the gas of the tear gas shell, putting her health in jeopardy. She remains in critical condition, battling for her life on ventilator support in the ICU of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

On the morning of September 14, doctors at RIMS performed a procedure to remove the lifeless fetus from Sanjita's womb. Her husband, Naorem Deepak, took the stillborn child home, but a large group of aggrieved community members gathered, taking the body to the gate of the Singjamei Police Station in Kakwa as a form of protest. There, they staged a demonstration demanding accountability and justice for the events that led to this tragedy.

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Amid mounting tensions, an agreement was finalied between Sanjita's family and government officials inside the police station. Following the agreement, the police attempted to move the stillborn baby to the mortuary. However, they were met with resistance from the crowd, who blocked the efforts to take the body away.

As the day progressed, the situation escalated. By evening, unrest grew as security forces resorted to firing tear gas and mock bombs to disperse the increasingly agitated crowd, which was attempting to storm the police station by allegedly hurling stones and using slingshots.

Authorities stated that the use of force was a last resort, necessitated by the crowd's escalating aggression. Thankfully, no casualties were reported during the incident.

The protesters have demanded that both mother and child be brought back alive, expressing deep outrage over the handling of the situation. Meanwhile, a press release issued by RIMS clarified the medical circumstances.

It stated that the 1.5 kg stillborn fetus was delivered at 5 a.m. on September 14 and was handed over to the father with full consultation of the family. Sanjita's condition, according to the release, remains critical. She is on ventilator support, with vital signs including a pulse rate of 119/minute, blood pressure at 128/75, urine output of 1.6 liters in 24 hours, and an SPO2 of 99 per cent.

RIMS officials emphasized their ongoing efforts to provide the best possible care within their facilities and appealed to the public not to believe rumors claiming that Sanjita has passed away. They confirmed that while her condition is severe, she is still alive.