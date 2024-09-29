Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chawdhary concluded a two-day visit to Manipur focusing on the current security landscape amid rising tensions in the region. His visit from September 28 to 29, 2024, included a thorough review of operational preparedness and interactions with personnel on the ground.

During his stay, DG Chawdhary engaged with troops across multiple BSF deployments, commending their dedication to restoring peace in the volatile state. "Your relentless efforts are crucial in maintaining stability here," he remarked during a visit to BSF Coy locations in Sugnu, Kakching district, where he met with commanders and troops.

The DG was briefed by Sh Ravi Gandhi, ADG BSF (Eastern Command), on the prevailing security situation and discussed strategic operations with IG BSF M&C Frontier and DIG BSF Sector CI (Ops) Manipur.

Further stating the importance of training, DG Chawdhary visited the Subsidiary Training Centre in Churachandpur, where he inaugurated the Narendra Kumar Training Shed, honoring the memory of late Constable Narendra Kumar, who lost his life while on duty in Moreh town. The facility is set to accommodate 800 trainees.

In an address at a Sainik Sammelan attended by 750 trainees, Chawdhary encouraged them to develop into not only skilled soldiers but also commendable citizens.

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