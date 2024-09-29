To address the escalating tensions in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh convened a crucial meeting with all Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from both the ruling and opposition parties at his Secretariat today.

The primary focus of the meeting was the recent abduction of two innocent youths allegedly by Kuki militants, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage across the state. “We condemn such heinous acts,” stated CM Singh. “Our government is working tirelessly to secure the safe release of the victims.”

The Chief Minister stated the importance of unity and collaboration among all political factions to tackle the current crisis. He assured the public that the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of its citizens.

Earlier in the day, a video surfaced on social media showing the two abducted youths pleading for help from Chief Minister Singh. The video has sparked alarm, with the victims urging the government to consider them “as sons” and take action to meet the demands of the kidnappers.

The incident involves three youths who went missing on September 27 around 3 p.m. while en route to New Keithelmanbi for an SSC GD recruitment test. Families lost contact with them, prompting a search. One of the missing individuals, Ningombam Johnson Singh, son of N. Sanjoy from Thoubal Khekman Maning Leikai, was rescued by Army personnel stationed at Leimakhong. He was subsequently handed over to the Imphal West Police, bringing some relief to his family.

However, the other two youths—Oinam Thoithoi Singh from Thoubal Leishangthem Awang Leikai and Thokchom Thoithoiba Singh from Thoubal Khekman Wangmataba Mayai Leikai—remain missing. As their families grow increasingly desperate, the video has amplified their anguish, showing the two hostages allegedly being held by Kuki terrorists, who appear to be using the video as leverage for their demands.

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