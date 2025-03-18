Security forces in Manipur’s Chandel district seized brown sugar worth Rs 3.29 crore and arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the case, officials said on Tuesday, March 18.



Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Assam Rifles conducted an operation in Kuljang village on March 16, leading to the seizure of 137 soap cases filled with brown sugar. Additionally, two mobile phones were recovered from the accused’s possession, according to an official statement by Assam Rifles.



The arrested individual, a resident of Tengnoupal district, has been handed over to the police for further investigation. Authorities are probing potential links to larger drug networks operating in the region.





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