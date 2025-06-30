'Buffer zone' imaginary, unconstitutional line: Manipur MP

Inner Manipur MP Akoijam Bimol Angomcha has accused the Manipur government of enforcing an "imaginary and unconstitutional buffer zone" after he was barred by central forces from visiting Phougakchao Ikhai, a sensitive village on the edge of the Imphal Valley.

The Congress MP said he was prevented from entering the area—located between Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts—despite it falling within his parliamentary constituency. The village has remained heavily guarded by security forces since the ethnic violence of May 2023.

“I, an elected Member of Lok Sabha, was stopped from visiting Phougakchou-Ikhai Makha Leikai Keithel in Bishnupur district today, despite the heavy presence of security forces, including the Indian Army,” Akoijam posted on X late Sunday night.

In a pointed remark, he added, “Tellingly, civilians belonging to other communities (such as Pangals) are allowed to travel through the same place right in front of me, a Member of Parliament of the largest democracy in the world!”



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He alleged that the so-called buffer zone was being used to support "communal forces" and deepen divisions in the state. “It speaks of the clandestine ways through which the state has been nurturing a communally founded division of Manipur,” he wrote.

The MP urged for truth, justice, and peace, saying, “Honest and determined efforts will solve the issue, not lies and a cynical approach.”

Phougakchao Ikhai was among the first flashpoints in the ethnic conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023, when mobs from Churachandpur district torched homes in nearby Torbung. Retaliatory attacks followed in Imphal, escalating the violence that has since claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Despite heavy deployment of central forces, including the Indian Army, tensions remain high in buffer zone areas separating Meitei and Kuki populations.