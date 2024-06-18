A bus transporting a CRPF personnel was set ablaze allegedly by a mob in Manipur’s hill district at Kangpokpi around 8.30 pm on June 17. The incident took place a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced to initiate discussions with both the Meitei and Kuki communities to address the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur.

According to sources, the bus was moving from DC Kangpokpi to Kangpokpi Police Station, which was stopped by the mob at Kangpokpi bazar and set on fire.

The bus belonged to the Meitei community and was hired for carrying the CRPF personnel.

Upon receiving the information, police officials rushed to the spot.

However, the mob blocked the road and the cops could not reach the spot to save the vehicle, sources added.

Later, police officials successfully dispersed the agitated mob without any injuries reported.