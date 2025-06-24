CBFC urges Manipur government to enforce Cinematograph Act 1952

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Regional Office in Guwahati has called on the Government of Manipur to ensure strict enforcement of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to regulate the public exhibition of films, videos, and related content in the state. In a letter dated June 23, 2025, Additional Regional Officer Dipankar Gogoi, IRTS, emphasized the need for compliance with certification requirements.

The CBFC, the sole authority for certifying films and visual content for public exhibition across India, has tasked its Guwahati office with overseeing the Northeast region, including Manipur. Gogoi’s letter expresses that all films, videos, advertisements, trailers, promo videos, songs, and other visual presentations must be certified by the CBFC before public screening.

The official has requested the Manipur Chief Secretary to issue instructions to district administrations, ensuring that no uncertified content is exhibited anywhere in the state. The letter also notes that violations of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, are cognizable and non-bailable offenses under Sections 7 and 7A, with appropriate actions permissible under the Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973).

Gogoi urged for prompt action, stating that such measures would be highly beneficial. Copies of the letter have been sent to the Director of Art and Culture, Government of Manipur, and the Deputy Commissioners of Imphal West and Imphal East for their information and necessary action.

Local film bodies, such as Film Forum Manipur, play a crucial role in the certification process by acting as an initial authority to censor Manipur films before they are submitted for public screening. These organizations help ensure that regional content aligns with cultural sensitivities and legal standards, facilitating smoother compliance with CBFC guidelines.