The central government has earmarked Rs 33 crore for a new project called the Command and Control Center to provide school pupils in Manipur with the best instruction and cutting-edge scientific research (CCC).

In order to track the effectiveness of all governmental services, CCC wants to upgrade Manipur's information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Thounaojam Basantkumar Singh, the education minister of Manipur, made this declaration at the opening of a new school in the village of Hoomi in the district of Ukhrul, which borders Myanmar.

The minister announced that a new project dubbed "Building as Learning Aid" (BaLA) will be launched by January of next year. He added that the Manipur government has another plan to implement various education programmes and policies.

The BaLA project integrates the concepts of activity-based learning, child-friendliness, and inclusive education for children with special needs, according to Manipur minister Th Basantakumar, a retired IPS officer (CWSN).

He continued by saying that it is intended for teachers who volunteer their time to reach out to kids in every region of Manipur and instruct them in specific areas.

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