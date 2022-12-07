The Centre has cancelled as many as 87 Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) in Assam for alleged violations of the law.

Meanwhile, the number of FCRA registration certificates cancelled during the last 05 years i.e. from 2017 to 2021 from the northeastern states are:

Arunachal Pradesh-14, Manipur- 197, Meghalaya-29, Mizoram-15, Nagaland-47, Tripura-11 and Sikkim-4.

The FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) was cancelled under section 14 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010) due to a violation of provisions under section 11 and conditions of registration under section 12(4)(a)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010.

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The FCRA license of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) was cancelled under section 14 of the FCRA, 2010 due to violation of provisions under sections 8(1)(a), 11, 17, 18, 19 and conditions of registration under section 12(4)(a)(vi) of the FCRA, 2010.

In terms of provisions under section 14(3) of the FCRA, 2010, the association whose FCRA registration has been cancelled in terms of provisions under section 14 of the FCRA, 2010 shall not be eligible for registration or grant of prior permission for a period of three years from the date of cancellation of registration.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on December 7.