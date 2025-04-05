The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened a high-level meeting involving representatives of both Kuki and Meitei communities in the national capital today.

The move marks a determined effort by the Centre to resolve the long-standing ethnic conflict in Manipur and restore peace and stability in the violence-hit region.

Sources indicate that this dialogue was initiated following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurance in Parliament that the government is committed to resolving the Manipur crisis through structured discussions and consensus-building.

The meeting is focused on addressing core grievances, ensuring the safety and security of all communities, and paving the way for reconciliation.



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The MHA is reportedly facilitating a neutral and secure environment for both sides to share their perspectives and work toward common ground.

This dialogue is being seen as a critical step toward ending the months-long ethnic strife that has disrupted lives and led to severe law and order challenges in the northeastern state.

With stakes high and public sentiment fragile, the outcome of these talks could shape the future course of peace in Manipur.

The Centre is expected to release an official statement following the conclusion of the discussions.