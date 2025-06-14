The Lamka Consumers’ Club has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, through the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, pressing the state government to allow residents to choose between physical smartcard-based Driving Licenses (DL) and Registration Certificates (RC) and the newly introduced electronic formats, e-DL and e-RC. The appeal highlights the severe impact of the Transport Department’s digital shift on senior citizens in Manipur, particularly Churachandpur, where frequent internet shutdowns due to prevailing law and order situations make online driving licenses and registration certificates highly impractical.

A reliable source confirmed that the Transport Department has fully implemented e-DL and e-RC issuance across all districts, including Churachandpur, and plans to discontinue physical smartcards entirely. The Club raised alarm over this decision, warning of increased risks of duplication, as electronic documents can be easily edited, modified, or printed at local computer centers. The memorandum highlighted the disproportionate burden on senior citizens, many of whom lack smartphones or the technical skills to navigate digital platforms. This challenge is compounded by ongoing conflict and economic hardship in the region, which has drastically reduced public income, making smartphone purchases for accessing e-DL and e-RC an unreasonable expectation.

Senior citizens in the hill districts face significant barriers due to poor internet connectivity, frequent power outages, and recurring internet shutdowns triggered by law and order issues, which severely limit access to online services. The Club noted that paper-based documents are prone to damage during the rainy season, making physical smartcards a more reliable and preferred option. Unlike digital formats, smartcards do not require internet access or devices, ensuring accessibility for elderly residents who value their independence in managing transport-related documentation.

The mandatory shift to e-DL and e-RC risks excluding senior citizens, potentially restricting their mobility and access to essential services. Neighboring states like Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam continue to issue physical smartcards, accommodating public demand and demonstrating a more inclusive approach.

The memorandum referenced a Transport Department office memorandum dated January 17, 2025, citing a November 2024 Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) notification as the basis for the digital transition. However, the notification’s absence from the MoRTH website raised transparency concerns. A subsequent order on May 6, 2025, by the outgoing Director of the Transport Department contradicted earlier assurances that physical cards would remain available for a fee, mandating exclusive issuance of e-DL and e-RC.

The Club also highlighted ongoing issues with the Churachandpur transport office, including a February 2024 protest by the Joint Students’ Body, which locked the office for months to demand regular staffing. The current District Transport Officer (DTO), based in Imphal, has left the office understaffed, exacerbating delays and backlogs due to connectivity issues. Despite media coverage in local news, and a press release by the Club on May 20, 2025, no resolution has been achieved.

The memorandum urged the Governor to direct the Transport Department to restore the option for physical smartcards, particularly in the hill districts, and to appoint a regular DTO stationed in Churachandpur to ensure efficient administrative operations. Signed by Tuanmuanson Vualnam, President, and Lienminlal Gangte, General Secretary, the memorandum was also sent to the Transport Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur.

The Lamka Consumers’ Club also emphasized that offering a choice between physical and digital formats is essential to prevent the exclusion of senior citizens and other vulnerable groups in the hill districts