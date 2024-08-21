Condemning the recent error committed in North Eastern Council Draft Vision Document 2047, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity Integrity (COCOMI) has demanded immediate legal action against those involved in the inclusion of “Chin State of Manipur” in the said document.

The committee warned to launch various forms of agitation if the authority concerned fails to take any visible action within five days.

Addressing the media during a press conference held today, the coordinator of COCOMI, Thokchom Somorendro expressed that inserting Chin State of Manipur in the draft vision document 2047 by NEC is very unfortunate. The committee felt that the blatant error was done intentionally as nowhere in India as Chin State.

He continued and said that the mistake committed by NEC created confusion in Manipur’s identity. As such Committee termed the incident of including Chin State of Manipur in Draft Vision Document 2047 a direct threat to the indigenous population of Manipur. The state and central government should take legal action against such unacceptable action by forming a committee within five days. Otherwise, various forms of agitation will be carried out with the support of the people of the state.

Recalling past instances related to the renaming of some significant places of Manipur during a crisis, he said that many confusing instances had happened earlier. But appropriate action was initiated. Bir Tikendrajit Airport in Imphal was mistakenly labelled as “Imphal Airport Lamka” on airline tickets. There was public condemnation and outrage but the matter was resolved with just mere clarification without any legal action.



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Thokchom further alleged and pointed out some instances where Kuki leaders have reportedly coerced indigenous communities, such as the Icum Kom, Kharam, and Aimol near Nambol Leimaram in Bishnupur district, to adopt Kuki surnames like Haokip on their Aadhaar cards. Those who don’t follow the instructions have led to the denial of government benefits.

He also highlighted the renaming of various locations in Moreh. Some such places are Bazar Lamkhai, Premnagar, and Heinoumakhong have been replaced with Kuki names such as Kuki Molaphai, Ngamkhaiveng, and Chinkinveng respectively. The committee come across using of a new name in a centrally sponsored scheme card like NFSA.

COCOMI consider all these acts as deliberate attempts by some groups including illegal Kuki immigrants to destabilize Manipur’s identity and existence. The committee resolved that if both the state and central governments do not take up any legal proceedings against those involved in these acts, the organization will launch a series of protests, he warned.

It may be mentioned that the controversial term “Chin State of Manipur” was notably mentioned in Chapter 3 of the NEC’s draft Vision Document 2047. It was removed following a strong objection by Manipur’s Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, to the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).