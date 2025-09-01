COCOMI, FOCS condemn killing of Thadou leader, blame narco-terrorists

Civil society groups in Manipur have strongly condemned the brutal murder of Pu Nehkam Jomhao, 59, Chairman of the Thadou Literature Society, calling it a calculated assault on peace and unity in the state.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) alleged that the assassination, carried out on August 30 at Jomhao’s home in Manja, Karbi Anglong, Assam, was orchestrated by Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist outfits such as the UKDA and KRA.

"His mutilated body, reportedly discarded in a river, has not yet been recovered," said COCOMI.

COCOMI described Jomhao’s killing as a deliberate attempt to silence advocates of reconciliation, citing his role in the “Road to Peace-Covenant of Community Understanding” held in Imphal earlier in August.

“The killing of Mr. Jomhao is not an isolated act but a calculated suppression of voices that represent unity,” COCOMI said, urging the government to dismantle terror networks rather than provide “state-backed shields” through policies like the Suspension of Operations (SoO). The group warned that appeasement under the guise of peace talks was emboldening extremist groups and undermining trust among Manipur’s indigenous communities.



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Echoing this stand, the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, also issued a press release condemning the “barbaric abduction and killing.”

FOCS recalled Jomhao’s significant participation in the August 6 peace meeting in Imphal, where he championed the aspirations of the Thadou community while stressing unity and integrity for Manipur.

“His murder is not only an attack on an individual but a direct assault on Manipur’s cultural integrity, communal harmony, and collective identity,” FOCS said, adding that attempts to silence voices of reconciliation pose a grave threat to the fabric of Manipur’s society. The organisation called upon citizens and communities across Manipur to reject violence and stand united in defence of peace, heritage, and integrity.

Both groups stressed that Jomhao’s legacy as a cultural leader and peace advocate must inspire renewed commitment to unity in Manipur. They urged the public and authorities to ensure justice and prevent extremist forces from derailing the state’s aspirations for peace.

