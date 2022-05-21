A commanding officer of a Manipur Rifles battalion has been suspended following allegations that he used Manipur Rifles men for personal and private purposes. P Goulungmuon Singsit, the commanding officer of the 7th Battalion Manipur Rifles, has been confirmed as the suspended officer.

Though the reason for the commanding officer's suspension was not explicitly stated in the government order issued on May 17, chief minister N Biren Singh hinted at the cause for the suspension when briefing the media here on Wednesday.

Raids were conducted concurrently at three sites with the knowledge of the state chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) Manipur, Singh added, revealing the use of employees in his personal activities. "I will not allow such behaviour," he stated, threatening legal action if an investigation is conducted.

On April 7, the Assam government warned that those police officers employing personnel from the battalion for personal work will have to shell out their salaries and the government will not pay them anymore.