The re-imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), who view the move as a step backward in addressing the state's ongoing turmoil.

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday lambasted the decision, calling it a glaring admission of failure by both the central and state governments. He accused the BJP-led administration of being unable to resolve the unrest that has plagued Manipur for the past 18 months.

Taking to social media platform X, Meghachandra stated, “The re-application of AFSPA in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Kangpokpi districts demonstrates the government’s inability to restore normalcy. It is a betrayal of the people’s hope for peace and stability.”

COCOMI echoed similar sentiments, expressing concern that the re-imposition of AFSPA would further alienate the local populace. The group highlighted the need for dialogue and reconciliation rather than the extension of military powers in civilian areas.

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