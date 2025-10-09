Congress demands court-monitored probe into alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam in Manipur

The Congress alleged large-scale irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Manipur and demanded a court-monitored investigation into what it described as a “huge scandal.”

The party claimed that recurring discrepancies across districts indicate possible misuse of public funds, manipulation of data, and lack of monitoring by the implementing agencies.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Imphal, Inner Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam said, “I want the nation to know that a huge scandal is taking place under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Manipur.”

He said that while official figures suggest significant progress under the scheme, ground realities reveal a starkly different picture.

Citing government data, Akoijam said that before JJM was launched in August 2019, only 26,000 rural households — about 5.74 percent — had tap water connections. The government claims that an additional 3,33,539 households have since been covered, bringing the total to 3,59,459 households, or 79.59 percent of the state’s 4,51,619 rural households, as of July 28, 2025.



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He added that Rs 1,202 crore has been spent on the project, with the Centre contributing Rs 1,078.82 crore and the state Rs 124.03 crore. However, during field visits to several villages including Toubul, Nachou, Phubala, Patsoi Part-II, Kiyamgei, and Yurembam, Akoijam said not a single household reported having a functional tap water supply.

“These discrepancies are not isolated. They point to a systemic issue of data manipulation and fund misappropriation,” Akoijam alleged, adding that similar complaints have emerged from Senapati, Chandel, and Ukhrul districts, where villages marked as “fully covered” under JJM reportedly lack operational infrastructure or regular water supply.

Taking note of these findings, Akoijam has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Manipur High Court, seeking a court-monitored probe into the scheme’s implementation. The PIL demands a district-wise audit of JJM funds, verification of tap water connection claims, and recognition of access to safe drinking water as part of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution — with a minimum guarantee of two hours of daily tap water supply to every rural household in Manipur.

There was no immediate response from the central government to the Congress’s allegations.