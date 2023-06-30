Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a two-day visit to the violence-affected state of Manipur will likely meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at around 1.30 pm on June 30.

Rahul Gandhi who left for Moirang from Imphal today morning will be visiting relief camps and meet the violence-affected victims.

Meanwhile Rahul Gandhi's scheduled meet with 10 like-minded party leaders, United Naga Council (UNC) leaders and civil society organisation members is underway in Imphal.

Earlier on June 29, the Congress leader visited a relief camp housing those affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Despite facing a brief halt of his convoy in Bishnupur on June 29, Gandhi's resolve to visit the relief camps and engage with the displaced individuals remains undeterred.

With tension still persisting in the state of Manipur, there is a huge speculation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh likely to put down his resignation papers today, June 30.

As per sources, Biren Singh will hand over his resignation today at around 3 PM to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan as the former failed to resort to peace in the state after almost 60 days of unrest.

With speculations rising high, people have already gathered outside N Biren Singh’s official residence in Imphal.

Also read : Manipur CM Biren Singh to meet Governor at 1 PM, likely to resign