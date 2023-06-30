In the latest development to the ongoing crisis in the hill state of Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh will put his resignation today, June 30.

As per sources, Biren Singh will hand over his resignation today at around 1 PM to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey as the former failed to resort to peace in the state after almost 60 days of unrest.

According to reports, Biren Singh was given the option of either putting down his paper or else the Centre would step in and take over. In line with this, the chief minister had no other choice rather than to sever his resignation.



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The Assembly is likely to be kept under animated suspension, said the source and added that a high-level meeting under Home Ministry in the chair is in progress to discuss the unfolding situation in Manipur, at the time of filing this report.

Around 130 people have been killed in the clash between Meiteis and the Kukis and several houses have been raised to the ground since May 3.

It is to be mentioned here that, the development comes when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi touring the violence-hit state to take stalk of the situation.

