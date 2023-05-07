Training guns on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Manipur violence, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on May 7 tweeted calling for President’s rule in Manipur.

Tharoor claimed in his tweet saying that the people of Manipur are feeling ‘grossly betrayed’ just a year after voting the BJP back into power.

“As the Manipur violence persists, all right-thinking Indians must ask themselves what happened to the much-vaunted good governance we had been promised”, Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

He further added in his tweet, “The voters of Manipur are feeling grossly betrayed just a year after putting the BJP in power in their state. It’s time for President’s Rule; the state Govt is just not up to the job they were elected to do”.

Violent clashes broke out on May 3 between Kuki tribals and Meetei community in Manipur’s Churachandpur district while the ATSUM’s solidarity march was underway. The solidarity march was held protesting against the demand of the Meetei’s inclusion in ST list.

The violence spread to neighbouring districts with massive arson, vandalism reported across the hill districts.

Several companies of the Paralmilitary forces have been roped in with ‘Shoot-at-Sight’ orders released by the army to control the situation.

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