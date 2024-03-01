Congress MLAs expressing their resentment over not admitting private members’ resolution on Kangla Resolution by the Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly, the party avoided participating in a discussion on re-affirmation concerning the implementation of the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC).

Today, the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly resolved to reaffirm its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and also to urge the government of India to implement the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur in the interest of the state.

The said resolution was made as a private members’ resolution moved by MLA Leishiyo Keishing. But the opposition Congress didn’t participate in the discussion though they supported the move. They walked out of the floor of the house and favoured not to take part in the discussion yet the opposition MLAs stayed inside their lobby room until the session was adjourned.

Addressing the media after today’s session, the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), Okram Ibobi said that the present crisis is about to complete 10 months but the state is unable to restore peace. Congress party observed that it would pave the way for peace if the house took similar resolutions at Kangla on January 24 in the presence of all Meitei MLAs and MPs.

With this strong belief, four MLAs out of five Congress MLAs had proposed for private members’ resolution on Kangla Resolution. The proposal was made in advance. But unfortunately, the speaker of the house didn’t admit it which is very unfortunate, he added.



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He continued and alleged that Congress MLAs Keisham Meghachandra, K Ranjit and Th Lokeshwar had asked the reason for accepting their proposal during today’s session. But the speaker didn’t treat their query nicely which they feel offended and dismayed.

Such a step was taken not to disrespect the speaker nor violate the rule of procedure, conduct and business in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, he said while explaining the reason for walking out of the house.

“This ongoing Manipur Legislative Assembly session is just conducted for namesake. MLAs have the privilege to seek private members’ resolutions only on Friday in a week. There is no more day to move for private member resolution as the session is too short. At least five private member resolutions can be moved in a single day as per the norm. But in today’s session, only one private member resolution was moved. The speaker not admitting Congress MLAs' private members’ resolution is very unfortunate. It is just like suppressing our rights,” he expressed.

He said that adopting a resolution taken on Kangla consisting of at least five points will help in bringing peace. As such Congress had decided to propose a private members’ resolution on Kangla Resolution.

Congress party fully support effective implementation of NRC and Inner Line Permit System, he added.

It may be mentioned that a resolution was taken by Meitei MLAs and MPs on January 24 at Kangla under the initiative of Arambai Tengol. CM N. Biren Singh did not personally attend however signed the resolutions. The resolution contains abrogation of SoO, implementation of NRC, and removal of illegal Kuki immigrants amongst other.