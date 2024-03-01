The Manipur Legislative Assembly reaffirmed its resolution taken on August 5, 2022, emphasizing the importance of implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The assembly believes that the NRC is vital for protecting Manipur's interests and contributing to the nation's benefit.

The decision to press the Indian Government to hasten the NRC's implementation demonstrates the assembly's commitment to preserving Manipur's security and integrity.

The assembly calls for all citizens to back this initiative in the pursuit of constructing a robust and prosperous Manipur for future generations.



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Taking to its X handle, the Manipur CM wrote, "Today, the Manipur Legislative Assembly took a significant step by reaffirming our resolution passed on 5th August 2022. It is our firm belief that the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur is crucial for safeguarding the interests of our state and contributing to the greater good of our nation.

The decision to urge the Government of India to expedite the implementation of the NRC reflects our commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Manipur. I urge all citizens to support this endeavour as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Manipur for generations to come."