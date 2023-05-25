Stating that Congress Party will leave no stone unturned to protect the integrity of Manipur, leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Okram Ibobi Singh said that five Congress MLAs will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to submit a memorandum to the President of India about the present crisis.

Addressing the media in a press conference held at Congress Bhawan on May 25, Okram Ibobi who is also the former chief minister of Manipur said that the Congress party will not compromise anything which will disintegrate the unity and integrity of Manipur. The party will be submitting a memorandum to the President of India and if they have the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, they will convince to resolve the present crisis. To do this, he along with his other four Congress MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly will be leaving Imphal for Delhi tomorrow, May 26.

He also said that their meeting with the President of India will be accompanied by the president of the All India Congress Committee, Malik Arjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi.

Appealing to the community demanding for separate administrations to reconsider and rethink, he said that they might have made such demand because of dissatisfaction or misunderstanding. Any problem can be settled down through talks and dialogues. As such they should rethink their demand once.

He also said that the state government not being able to control the situation even after the deployment of huge central paramilitary forces in the state is unfortunate.

All the other four Congress MLAs namely Keisham Meghachandra Singh of Wangkhem constituency; Okram Surjakumar of Khangabok Constituency, K Ranjit of Sugnu Constituency, and Th Lokeshwar of Khundrakpam Constituency also supported the opinion and views on expressed Cy CLP leaders about the protection of the integrity of Manipur. They expressed strong condemnation for not bringing complete peace even though huge forces are being deployed.

The Congress MLAs also said that they can even sacrifice their lives to protect the integrity of Manipur. They assured to state government to extend any help for the protection of the integrity of Manipur if required. "If there is no Manipur, there will be no MLW or ministers. As such forget about portfolio or post, let us focus on saving the integrity of Manipur," they unanimously said.

It may be mentioned that there are 60 MLA in Manipur Legislative Assembly. Out of it, 5 are Congress MLAs.

Also read : Manipur violence: 12 pro-Biren Singh MLAs reach Guwahati to meet Amit Shah