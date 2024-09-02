Congress MP Bimol Akoijam has criticised the central government, stating that the recent violence in Manipur, including drone attacks on residential areas, highlights the failure of law enforcement agencies.

He questioned who would be held accountable for these actions and whether the government should take responsibility for the deaths and destruction.

Akoijam noted that the state government claimed their actions during the 15-month crisis were with the consent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.



Also Read: Manipur government condemns attack on Koutruk villagers, vows action against perpetrators

He accused the government of having blood on their hands and warned that Manipur's struggle is far from over.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government strongly condemned the armed attack by suspected Kuki militants on the residents of Koutruk village in Imphal West on September 1.



The assault, which involved the use of drones, bombs, and advanced weaponry, resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a woman, and left several others injured.

The State Government has expressed grave concern over this act of terror, particularly at a time when significant efforts are being made to restore peace and normalcy in the region. This violent act, targeting defenseless villagers, is seen as a direct attempt to undermine the ongoing peace initiatives.