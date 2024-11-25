Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Monday said that senior leaders of the grand old party will raise the issue of ongoing conflict in the state in Parliament.



He also expressed confidence that all like-minded MPs of the INDIA bloc will raise the issue in Parliament during the ongoing winter session which began in Monday.



"AICC senior leaders told me that the Congress party will raise (demand) for a discussion on Manipur turmoil in Parliament," he said in a post on X.



Meanwhile, in another post on X, Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency's Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam said, "Avoidable loss of lives, of innocent men, women and children during the last 18 months are products of a fatal combination of a belligerent mobilisation of an identity politics based on an exclusivist 'ethno-nationalist' project and actions of a state that looks for some political and strategic goals by using Manipur as a 'peripheral' entity."



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"Killing of women and children after taking them hostage and displaying those helpless innocent victims on social media, and justifying the heinous act with 'whataboutery' and as 'retaliation' is a new phase in this ongoing Manipur macabre. It only speaks of a depravity, of morality as much as politics," he added.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress will also raise the issue of the ongoing unrest in Manipur during the winter session of Parliament, demanding a detailed debate and urgent intervention of the central government while focusing on seeking answers through discussions rather than disruptions.

At its national executive meeting, chaired by party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the TMC decided that its MPs will highlight the broader unrest in Northeast India during the winter session, which began on Monday, emphasising the need for focused attention on restoring peace and stability in the region.

"We will seek answers from the government on the ongoing unrest in Manipur. We want a debate and want the Centre to intervene. But we want discussions and are not in favour of disruptions," a senior TMC leader said after the meeting.