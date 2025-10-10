Conrad Sangma’s NPP accused of undermining Manipur’s stability, claims Congress

Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on October 10 alleged that the National People's Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, played a significant role in destabilising the state.

His remarks come during Sangma’s two-day visit to Manipur, aimed, according to Meghachandra, at reviving the NDA’s weakened base in the violence-hit state. In a post on X, the Congress leader said, “The National People's Party (NPP) has become a close ally and political partner of the BJP. The visit of NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to Manipur is nothing but an attempt to strengthen the party organisation and reinforce ties with the BJP, thereby seeking to revive the NDA's weakened base in Manipur.”

Meghachandra further accused the BJP and its allies of failing to protect the integrity and unity of the state, restore peace, or deliver justice to the people. Since May 2023, ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups have claimed over 260 lives and left thousands homeless.

“Since 2017, the BJP and its ally NPP have played a major role in destroying the stability and spirit of the state. Truly, BJP and NPP are two faces of the same coin,” Meghachandra added.



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During his visit, Sangma met representatives of civil society organisations, internally displaced persons, and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. On arrival, he expressed his party’s commitment to restoring peace and establishing a democratically elected government.

The Centre had imposed President’s Rule in Manipur following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The state assembly, whose tenure runs until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

Meghachandra, MLA from Wangkhem constituency, also alleged that the people of Manipur had “clearly rejected the BJP-led NDA, whose years of misrule, corruption, and divisive governance have pushed the state into unrest and instability.” He affirmed that the Congress “stands firmly with the people in their struggle to restore democratic values and rebuild the true idea of Manipur.”